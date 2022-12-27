Man accused of killing his wife, holding family hostage in Georgetown now in custody

Ricardo Quinones was arrested in Columbus, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) arrested a man connected with an incident early Tuesday morning.

At 2:52 a.m., GPD received a 911 call from a juvenile stating that their dad had come into the home in the 2700 block of Gabriel View Drive in Georgetown. The juvenile said the dad had a weapon and was holding the residents hostage.

After officers arrived on the scene, they attempted to negotiate with the dad, identified as 38-year-old Ricardo Quinones. During the negotiation, Quinones "fatally shot his estranged wife and fled the house," the police report said. The daughter was able to escape the house through a window and into police custody during the incident.

Around 12:20 p.m., Quinones was arrested in Columbus, Texas, without incident, according to Georgetown Police.