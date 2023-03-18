Dallas police take woman into custody following standoff on Skillman Street

Dallas police say a woman was taken into custody after SWAT fired a flash bang and gas canisters into the back of her vehicle

DALLAS — Dallas police took a woman into custody following a long standoff at a gas station at the intersection of Skillman Street and Northwest Highway.

Dallas police say officers responded to a call for service at the location, and that the scene is currently being worked as a barricaded person.

SWAT was notified of the situation and a suspect is now in custody, police say.

The suspect, who was inside of her car, came out after police fired a flash bang and gas canisters into her back window, police said. No shots were fired. She came out willingly and was apprehended by SWAT.

The suspect was taken into custody and then to the hospital for evaluation, police said. No injuries were reported.