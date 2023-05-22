21-year-old killed while trying to buy PlayStation near Galleria, Houston police say

Police said they are following up on all leads and looking for surveillance video, but at last check, they didn't have any suspect information.

HOUSTON — A man was killed while trying to buy a PlayStation in the Galleria area Sunday, according to Houston Police Department.

Police said they are following up on all leads and looking for surveillance video, but at last check, they didn't have any suspect information they could release.

This happened at 3 p.m. at The Post Oak at Woodway apartments on North Post Oak near Woodway Drive. Police were out at the scene for hours Sunday as they investigated the deadly shooting.

Police said the 21-year-old was robbed and shot multiple times while trying to buy a PlayStation console that he found on a buying and selling app OfferUp.

Police said the apartment complex was the meet-up location.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn't been released.

Investigators are still piecing together what exactly went down including whether the shooter lived at the apartment complex.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Police also shared what people should do to stay safe when buying and selling to strangers.

How to stay safe when meeting up for online exchanges

"Everybody needs to always be careful,” Det. Ashley Finlay, HPD Homicide Division, said. “You know we always suggest meeting in public places and vetting who you're going to be buying and selling from."

Houston police also have safe exchange zones in their parking lots for online marketplace buyers and sellers.

Here are a few safety tips from Houston police:

Never meet anyone at your home whether buying or selling. Always meet in a public place such as a restaurant or shopping center or anywhere where there is a high volume of pedestrian or vehicle traffic. During business hours, a parking lot of a government institution such as a police department, fire department, or library is an excellent public meeting location.

Avoid meeting at night but if you must then choose a location that is well-lit and has a high volume of pedestrian or vehicular traffic as the presence of other people provides an additional measure of safety.

Speaking of additional people, it is recommended that regardless of the location and time you are meeting a prospective buyer or seller always take a family member or friend to observe and witness the transaction.

Be aware that some criminals use financial or personal information such as credit cards or driver's license information to engage in identity theft and other financial crimes. Be careful when sharing such personal information.

Police said that if you choose to use the parking lot of a police station as a meeting location to sell or exchange goods, to remember that police officers generally are prohibited from engaging in or interfering with private business transactions.

They also noted that police will not engage in the transaction by running serial numbers to determine whether a particular item has been reported stolen or missing, nor will officers be available to witness the sale or exchange of goods.