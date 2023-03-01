VIDEO: Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger pulled over twice in Indiana

According to his extradition lawyer, Bryan Kohberger believes he will be exonerated. Moscow Police believe they have the right man in custody.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — 13News learned Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the killings of four college students in Idaho, was stopped twice in Indiana just minutes apart.

At approximately 10:41 a.m. on Dec. 15, a Hancock County Sheriff's deputy pulled over Kohberger's Hyundai just east of the rest park near the 107 mile marker for following too closely.

Bryan Kohlberger was driving and the sheriff's department said the deputy released him with a verbal warning. The department is not releasing the body-worn camera because "the video is part of the active criminal investigation in Idaho."

Then, at approximately 10:50 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper stopped a white Hyundai Elantra on I-70 in Hancock County, Indiana for following too closely.

ISP said Kohberger was driving at the time and another man, believed to be Kohberger's father, was also in the car.

The trooper is said to have learned the car was stopped minutes earlier by a deputy from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. The trooper then decided to let the men go with a verbal warning.

That video can be seen here:

According to Kohberger's extradition lawyer, Jason LaBar, Kohberger's dad had flown into Seattle, to Spokane and then drove into Pullman to get his son and drive back to Pennsylvania during the holiday. It was a planned trip, and LaBar said Kohberger's father told him that nothing was out of the ordinary during the cross-country drive.

"I don't know whether they were speeding or not or if they were even issued a ticket," LaBar said. "I just know that they were pulled over in Indiana almost back to back. I believe once for speeding and once for falling too closely to a car in front of them."

In an interview with NBC on Jan. 1, LaBar said the suspect could be back in Idaho as soon as Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

Kohberger, 28, is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students. Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee GonCalves were stabbed to death in a house near campus on Nov. 13.

LaBar said his client still plans on waiving his extradition rights at the trial set for Tuesday, and that Kohberger believes he will be exonerated.

"Given the conversation I had with him and his statement of being exonerated, I would anticipate an entry of not guilty," LaBar said.

The Moscow Police Department has not released details about why police arrested Kohberger on Friday morning in Pennsylvania. In an interview with NBC, LaBar gave information about how his client came to be in Pennsylvania but said his interactions with Kohberger are "solely based on extradition proceedings."

LaBar has also been careful about the information he elicits from Kohberger, because he is not his defense lawyer for the charges that have been brought against him.

LaBar did tell NBC he informed his client of the various stories and allegations circulating online.

"I am giving him updates. I spoke to [Kohberger] this morning for an hour last night for 20 minutes, really updating him on some of the allegations that are coming out but mainly allegations that have nothing to do with the facts and evidence in the case but really the cross country trip," LaBar said. "You know, just to clarify those types of facts as to why he ended up in Pennsylvania and whether or not he was in Pullman at the time of the acts of ... the homicides."

NBC asked LaBar several questions about Kohberger. Such as if he had been bullying people, if he used heroin and if he was suicidal. LaBar said he could not speak to the bullying but that, in his opinion, Kohberger did not seem to be a heroin user, and there were no obvious signs of drug use or thoughts of suicide.

"Again, he is mentally aware, he's aware of the situation, and I think he's certainly mentally stable and had made no expressions of hurting himself," LaBar said.

LaBar told NBC he cannot make any assumptions about Kohberger's case in Idaho and that all four members of his client's family, two sisters and his mother and father, will be at the courthouse on Tuesday.

Back in Idaho, Moscow Police Chief James Fry told NBC in an interview on Saturday morning that they can't share any details about a possible motive but they will share information with the public when they can.

Fry also said that it has been a taxing month and a half.

"I am certain this is our guy," Fry said. "We've got one more phase to go and then the victory will be won."

Once Kohberger is back in Idaho, a judge can unseal the probable cause affidavit and more information will be available. However, just because Kohberger is in custody doesn't mean that the Moscow Police Department's work is done.

Moscow Police Captain Anthony Dahlinger said that they are still investigating and looking into every aspect but do believe that Kohberger is the correct suspect.