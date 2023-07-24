Accused peeping Tom terrorized multiple families in west Harris County since 2021, HCSO says

Jorge Ramos is accused of harassing multiple families in west Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County magistrate judge said a man whose behavior posed a "significant threat" to the community was behind bars Monday night after years of peeping tom behavior that has been documented since 2021.

Jorge Ramos is accused of exposing himself to a 10-year-old girl as he looked into her bedroom window in west Harris County a couple of years ago. Authorities said he assaulted the girl's parents when they caught him.

Last weekend, it happened to another family. The family had already been living in fear after they said Ramos was seen throwing bricks through their windows on back-to-back weekends.

"So, this is where he was laying down touching his private parts and he was looking through that window," Vanessa Fuentes said.

Their nightmare started in early July when she heard something strange in the middle of the night.

"I hear someone knocking on the window really hard ... I get scared ... it's only me and my son in my bed," she said.

When her husband went to see what caused the noise, he found a man exposing himself while looking through their 7-year-old son's window.

"He's, like, call 911, call 911," Fuentes said.

They weren't able to restrain him and had to let him go, but he came back a week later.

"He came back and broke the window at 5 in the morning," Fuentes said.

Ramos showed up again last weekend, but after several calls to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, they were able to get a deputy to make an arrest after Fuentes and her husband chased him down to a shop around the corner from their house.

"He's dangerous to kids. I want him to stay in jail for a long time," Fuentes said.

Ramos made his first court appearance on Monday morning.

"That type of behavior poses a significant threat to the safety of the community," an official said during the appearance.

Earlier this year, neighbors said Ramos was caught on another home surveillance camera peeping through a window and touching himself. Fuentes said he was wearing the same clothes as when he did it at their house this month.

According to court records, Ramos is also accused of doing the same thing in 2021 at a home just a few miles away. The victim in that case was a 10-year-old girl. According to court records, the girl's parents chased Ramos down to a nearby gas station.

"I feel like the law wasn't doing what they were supposed to be doing to get these people off the streets to protect our kids and our families," Fuentes said.

Two warrants had been out for Ramos' arrest, but it's unclear how and why he was able to evade law enforcement until now. As of Monday night, he was being held on a $135,000 bond and was due back in court on Tuesday morning.