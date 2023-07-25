Junction Police: Suspect returns to scene where man is found dead, confesses to crime

The Junction Police Department said a suspect came to the crime scene and confessed. The suspect was not named and charges have not been released.

JUNCTION, Texas — The Junction Police Department is investigating a case where a man was found dead on Pecan Street.

The department posted on social media that its officers responded to a call of a "deceased person" at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found Chris Gates dead at the scene in the 300 block of Pecan Street.

Witnesses at the scene were interviewed and a suspect was identified. The JPD said while officers were investigating the scene, the suspect arrived at the location and confessed to the crime. The suspect was arrested.

The department said at this time, the suspect's name cannot be released until he is seen by a magistrate.