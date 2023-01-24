Lewisville ISD issues statement on arrest of high school football coach

The assistant football coach was placed on administrative leave and subsequently submitted his resignation, the district stated.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Lewisville ISD has issued a statement on a former assistant football coach employed by the district who was arrested recently.

The former Marcus High School teacher/coach, Tim Morrison, was placed on administrative leave when the district became aware of his arrest, and Morrison subsequently submitted his resignation last week, the district said in an emailed statement.

"This is a legal matter outside his role in our district, and we have no indication the circumstances surrounding his arrest involved students," the district stated.

Morrison had been with the district since April 2018.

In an email sent to Marcus High School families by Principal Will Skelton, he informed them of his arrest and subsequent administrative leave and resignation.

"Coach Morrison has not returned to campus since he was placed on leave, and we have no indication the situation surrounding his arrest involved Marcus students," Skelton said. "It would be normal for our families and students to have questions, but because this is a legal matter outside his role in our district, we do not have specific details to share."

Skelton further stated the school's focus will continue to be supporting students through any impact they may experience through Morrison's departure.