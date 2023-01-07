7-year-old Louisiana girl dies from injuries after dog attack

The 20-year-old owner of the dog is facing negligent homicide charges.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A 7-year-old Baton Rouge girl is dead after being viciously attacked by a pit bull terrier who authorities said was left unrestrained.

The owner of the dog, Erick Lopez, 20, is facing negligent homicide charges.

On Jan. 6, the dog wandered into the yard where Sadie Davila was playing, CNN reported. The dog brutally attacked the little girl and continued to maul her despite a relative trying to stop the attack by hitting the dog with a walking cane, according to the CNN report.

Sadie was taken to a hospital where staff said she suffered numerous bites to her face and substantial damage to her skull, which resulted in her death, CNN reported.

Those who knew Sadie said she was a bright soul who had a really big heart.

“She was the light in all our lives,” Haley Anselmo, Sadie's mom, told CNN. “She thought more about others' needs before her own. She had a big imagination and so much spunk. She wanted everyone to be happy."

"From the day that her grandma came to register her, she just had a light inside of her that could not be contained," said Vanessa Bloss, the principal of Woodlawn Elementary, where Sadie went to school.

Woodlawn staff and educators have been honoring Sadie by sharing stories about how special she was.

"In her short 7 years, she did so much and so rather than thinking about the things that she didn't do, I'm thinking about who she was," said Gracie Fegucht, Sadie's teacher. "I know going into school on Monday there are some things in my perspective that will be shifted in ways that I'm reminded in ways that I want to treat people and my students and other faculty members, my friends and family because of the things that Sadie taught me."