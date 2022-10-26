Suspected Love Field shooter indicted for aggravated assault against public servant

The suspect, Portia Odufuwa, could serve anywhere between 20 years to life in prison if found guilty.

DALLAS — The woman suspected of firing several rounds from a handgun at Dallas Love Field Airport was indicted Wednesday by a Dallas County grand jury.

Portia Odufuwa, the 37-year-old suspect, was indicted on the charge of aggravated assault against a public servant. Police said one of the rounds she fired off in Love Field was aimed toward a police officer.

Aggravated assault against a public servant is a first-degree felony in the State of Texas, meaning if Odufuwa is found guilty, she could be sentenced to serve anywhere from 20 years to life in prison.

The affidavit initially charging Odufuwa stated she had threatened to blow up the airport before firing two shots into the ceiling. Police also later found a round "with a trajectory that was located in the kiosk near where" the officer was taking cover, "confirming that she was shooting at the officer during the encounter," the affidavit said.

Security footage showed a woman in a hoodie and a mask walk to an area near the Southwest ticket counter.

Several dozen people were standing in the area with their suitcases at ticket kiosks. The area is adjacent to the security checkpoint at Love Field.

The suspect then raised a gun into the air and fired three shots in the air, according to Garcia. The travelers in the area scattered and took cover; the officer took a position behind a ticket kiosk.

The suspect then pointed toward the officer, and police said in an affidavit that she fired toward the officer, according to evidence of rounds collected at the scene.

The officer returned fire and the suspect went down and began to crawl, before coming to a stop.

DALLAS LOVE FIELD SHOOTING: Police have released video from inside the airport, where the suspect held a gun in the air and fired three rounds into the ceiling. Travelers in the kiosk area scattered and then an officer shot the suspect. MORE: https://t.co/n3I4a1u23r pic.twitter.com/fYSfYZIISO — WFAA (@wfaa) July 26, 2022

It was not initially clear where the woman was aiming with her shots, or what her motive might have been, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said, noting that the woman's shots did not strike anyone else in the airport.