Man arrested for public intoxication after climbing into ceiling, falling asleep at Porky's in West Orange

The man asked the police officer if he could use the restroom and he said it was OK. Once inside the restroom, the man crawled into the ceiling and fell asleep.

WEST ORANGE, Texas — A man was arrested for public intoxication after an incident at a newly-constructed convenience store in West Orange.

On July 16, 2023 at around 9:30 p.m., a clerk at Porky's on Highway 87 in West Orange called police to report a man in the parking lot who appeared to be drunk.

The officer that responded to the scene also believed the man was intoxicated.

The man asked the officer if he could use the restroom and the officer said it was OK. Once inside the restroom, the man crawled into the ceiling.

The officer called for assistance from the West Orange Fire Department, who arrived with a ladder.

The man was found asleep inside the ceiling and was later arrested for public intoxication.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.