Man injured after being attacked by large group of people at Beaumont gas station

Beaumont Police confirms with 12News the victim spoke with officers that same day. They are working to identify and arrest the suspects involved.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A victim is recovering in the hospital after being attacked by a large group of people at a Beaumont gas station.

The fight happened on Sunday, Oct. 1 at a Shell gas station off of Concord Road in Beaumont.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: 12News has blurred the surveillance footage because police have not confirmed the ages of the people involved.)

The gas station's surveillance camera caught the fight as well as police response to the incident.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.