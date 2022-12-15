Standoff involving baby ends with man in custody near downtown Houston, police say

Officers said no one was injured.

HOUSTON — A man is in custody after a hostage situation ended at an apartment complex near downtown Houston Thursday morning.

The man, who has not been identified, locked himself inside the home with an infant, Houston police said.

The incident started just before 8 a.m. as a “family incident,” police said.

When officers got to the apartment complex on Skyline Vista near Allen Parkway the man refused to come out. Officers said he might have had a weapon too. Hostage negotiators were called in to try to coax the man out.

He was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m.

The child was not injured.