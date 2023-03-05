Man charged with firing shot into FOX13 Memphis studio has first court hearing

Jarrad Nathan is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He remains in the Shelby County Jail on $275,000 bond.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged after Memphis Police said he fired a shot into a TV station along the Highland Strip Tuesday had his first court hearing Wednesday.

During Wednesday morning’s hearing, a public defender was requested, and a bail hearing is set for Thursday, May 4. A mental health evaluation was set by the courts for May 17.

About 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, there were reports of a shot fired into the FOX13 Memphis station in the 400 block of South Highland. Several FOX 13 employees told us the gunman shot into the building through security doors with a rifle. We were told no one was injured.

Memphis Police said they arrived on the scene of a potential armed party at Ubee's in the 500 block of South Highland, just a couple doors down from the TV station.

The University of Memphis urged its students and staff to remain indoors since the situation was close to campus.