Man with federal warrant leads law enforcement officers on high speed chase

BROWN COUNTY, Texas — A man wanted on a federal warrant led Brown County deputies and Early Police officers on a high-speed chase Dec. 11. He was arrested after ditching his motorcycle and running from officers.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were involved in a motorcycle pursuit with Christopher Lee Lowe, who has been wanted for several months by law enforcement for an outstanding federal warrant involving the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Deputies saw Lowe on a motorcycle he was known to operate in the area of FM 585 and CR 139 near a home where Lowe is known to frequent.

Lowe sped away from deputies, traveling at speeds of more than 100 mph down county roads and FM 585. He traveled approximately 40 miles while evading Brown County deputies and Early Police Department officers.

Lowe abandoned the motorcycle on CR 136 near Red Clay Road and ran away. He was arrested a short time later and booked into the Brown County Jail for the federal warrant, along with charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony, and evading arrest/detention with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.