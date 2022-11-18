Midland man sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder

Edward Briceno, 51, stabbed Dedrick Lewis more than 20 times.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for a 2015 murder, according to the Midland County District Attorney’s Office.

Evidence presented in the case showed that in January 2015, Edward Briceno, 51, was staying at the America’s Best Value Inn near the intersection of Bankhead Highway and Midkiff Road.

Dedrick Lewis, an electrical contractor from Grand Prairie, Texas, was a guest at the hotel while in town for work.

Sometime in the early morning hours of Jan. 20, an interaction at the hotel between the two resulted in Briceno stabbing Lewis more than 20 times.

Law enforcement witnesses testified that it was among the bloodiest, if not the bloodiest, crime scene they had ever seen, according to the DA's office. After DNA evidence linked Briceno to the stabbing, he was arrested the same day.

It is believed that Briceno was on drugs, alcohol, or both, at the time of the killing.



He was found guilty of the charge late Thursday afternoon, after about one hour of jury deliberation.

Briceno argued he was defending himself against an armed attack by Mr. Lewis, but the lack of any other weapons at the crime scene led to the jury rejecting his claim.

Briceno then elected to have the judge assess his punishment.

The trial was delayed for many years due to mental health issues believed to result from Briceno’s drug use.