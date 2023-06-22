x
Crime

MISD releases statement on arrest of Midland High School teacher and coach

While the district didn’t specify what the arrest was for, a man by the same name, Douglas Hampton, was arrested in a central Lubbock human trafficking operation.

MIDLAND, Texas —

Midland ISD announced Thursday that a teacher and coach at Midland High School had been arrested.

The district said Douglas Hampton was arrested off of school property Wednesday, for a crime unrelated to his employment.

The district did not specify what Hampton was arrested for, but the Lubbock Police Department announced the arrest of 24 people in a human trafficking operation on Wednesday. Douglas Hampton, 41, was one of the names of those arrested for solicitation of prostitution.

MISD said Hampton has been placed on administrative leave, with pay, pending further investigation.

Read below for the district’s full statement:

“Midland ISD has learned that Douglas Hampton, a Midland High School teacher and coach, was arrested yesterday. The subject of the arrest was unrelated to his employment, and the arrest did not occur on school district property. Mr. Hampton has been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending further investigation.”

