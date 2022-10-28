MPD found the victim, Karon Lynn Smith, dead in the 800 block of NW 120 Service Road behind the Hampton Inn.

MONAHANS, Texas — Officer with the Monahans Police Department arrested a suspect for the murder of Karon Lynn Smith on Oct. 27.

The suspect was her son, Randall James Smith, who was detained by MPD officers at the Bennigans restaurant located at 603 NW 120 Service Road.

Karon Lynn Smith was found in the 800 block of the NW 120 Service Road, behind the Hampton Inn. Officers learned that Karon was in Monahans to visit her son.

Along with MPD, the Ward County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers were also on the scene to help with the arrest.