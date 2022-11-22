Claims University of Idaho student who was murdered had a stalker unverified, police say

Investigators said they have investigated tips that one of the women murdered had a stalker, but have not been able to verify those claims.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department provided an update on the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said they have looked into hundreds of tips that one of the victims, 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, had a stalker, but they were unable to verify those claims.

Goncalves and three other victims, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, were believed to have been stabbed to death, by a fixed blade knife, in their sleep in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

The night before the killings police say Chapin and Kernodle were at a party on campus and Goncalves and Mogen were at a bar in downtown Moscow. Video also showed the two girls at what appeared to be a food truck on Saturday night. All four are believed to have arrived home around 1:45 a.m.

There were two other people living at the home who had returned home by 1 a.m. that night. They were not injured.

A 911 call came into the MPD around noon that Sunday reporting that there was an unconscious person at the house. Police said surviving roommates called for help after finding one of the victims unconscious, believing they had passed out and were not waking up. When police arrived they found all four victims on the second and third floors of the house. Investigators have yet to identify a suspect or recover the murder weapon.

Police said the surviving roommates and a "private party driver" who drove two of the victims home the night before are not believed to be involved in the crime.

There was no damage to the front door of the home and it was unlocked when police arrived, leading them to believe there was no forced entry, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said at an earlier press conference.