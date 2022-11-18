Moscow: Police release map of victims' path the night four university students were murdered, police identify man in food truck video

Police have released a map of the whereabouts of the University of Idaho victims to encourage those with information about that night to contact law enforcement.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — Police now have a clearer idea of the path that was taken of the four University of Idaho students killed in a homicidal stabbing on Nov. 13.

The victims -- 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead at noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Latah County Coroner released Thursday.

Police said they were victims of an "isolated, targeted attack."

Chapin and Kernodle were at a fraternity party at Sigma Chi, located on 735 Nez Perce Dr. between 8-9 p.m on Nov. 12.

GonCalves and Mogen were at the Corner Club, a bar in downtown Moscow located on 202 North Main St. between 10 p.m. Nov. 12 and 1:30 a.m. Nov. 13. The two then went to Grub Truck, a mac and cheese food truck near the bars, around 1:40 a.m. They were also spotted on a Twitch video stream from the truck, in which they can be seen ordering food and looking visibly happy.

Idaho State Police tells KTVB that the man in a dark jacket and light hoodie in the video has been identified and has been interviewed as part of the routine investigation.

"This is a standard action," ISP said.

The man arrives when Mogen and GonCalves arrive, waits several feet behind them while they order their food, walks with them and stands right next to them as they wait for their food and is seen speaking to other people. He then leaves when the two girls leave, going in a different direction. ISP says he is not a suspect or person of interest at this time, but police still do not have a suspect in general.

Corner Club owner Marc Trivelpiece said that he did not notice the two women that night in the bar, but that he will not share information on the two's whereabouts or actions because he has a good working relationship with Moscow Police and does not want to compromise the current investigation. Trivelpiece said he is still hurting for the victims and the community and hopes to see a resolution to the case soon.

According to the map, all four students arrived at the residence located on 1122 King Road around 1:45 a.m.

Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said that the victims were all killed in the early morning hours of that Sunday, but pronounced dead around noon after the 911 call came in at 11:58 a.m., she told KTVB.

Mabutt said it's "likely" that some of the victims were asleep during the attack, but she cannot say which of the four victims. Bedsheets were taken for testing, she said via text message. Mabutt said she cannot speak to defensive wounds or the specific time of death, but all victims could have been killed with the same knife -- if it wasn't the same knife, it had to have been one very similar, she said.

Police previously confirmed that there were two other roommates in the home at the time of the attack, but they were unharmed. These two people were also in the house when police arrived, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said, and no other additional information can be released about what the two people know.

The house

A source that used to live in the house for three years and attend University of Idaho, and is remaining anonymous due to safety reasons, tells KTVB that there are two bedrooms on each of the floors of the three-story home, and a slider door that leads out the back.

The source said that around 20 feet from the slider door, near the kitchen, is a bedroom, then stairs to third floor is close by. The slider door leads out to a backyard that backs up to a remote area.

It would be hard to hear anything from the bottom level, he said, because they are below the living room. In his time living there -- from 2012 to 2015 -- roommates often had parties on the second floor or music turned up loud towards the front end of the house, the source said.

“So many memories in that house that are just ruined now. It hits close to home,” the source said.

Fry also said in the press conference that nothing at the house has been identified as missing and that, at this time, they will not divulge any information about where the bodies were found.

ISP said that the two other roommates in the house are cooperating with police.

ISP also confirmed police have been canvassing the area for knife purchases made around the day of the murders.

With everyone leaving for fall break, ISP communications director Aaron Snell says it could prolong the investigation -- but "interviews will take place wherever the student is at."

An FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit has been assisting Moscow Police with the investigation. The unit assists with crime scene analysis, interviewing techniques and can create a profile of an unknown suspect.

Fry said Wednesday that, because they haven't found the person or people who committed the murders, there may be an ongoing threat to the community. Fry said that after earlier police statements that said they didn't believe there was such a threat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Moscow Police tip line at 208-883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

PUBLIC HELP SOUGHT Detectives working on the University of Idaho homicides are seeking additional tips and leads to... Posted by City of Moscow Police Department on Friday, November 18, 2022

Watch more coverage of this story: