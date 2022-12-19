Mother, partner arrested in connection to death of 9-year-old Brownwood girl

HardiQuinn Hill, 9, died Aug. 22, 2022.

BROWNWOOD, Texas — The mother of a 9-year-old Brownwood girl has been charged in connection to the child's death. The mother's partner is also facing charges.

According to the Brownwood Police Department, on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, City of Brownwood fist responders were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Avenue C for a report of an unresponsive child. That evening, HardiQuinn Hill, 9, was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Harold Hogan.

Brownwood Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives were contacted and opened an investigation.

On Sept. 27, 2022, HardiQuinn’s mother, Dawn Faith Hill-Flesner, 47, and her partner, Jamie Faye Anderson, 42, were arrested and charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.

Facts gathered during the investigation were presented to the December session of the Brown County grand jury and indictments were returned against Hill-Flesner and Anderson for:

Capital murder of a person under 10 years of age – no bond

Tampering/fabricating physical evidence - $250,000 - This is in addition to the charge on Sept. 27, 2022

Two counts of injury to a child w/intent to cause serious bodily injury - $250,000 for each charge

On Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, Hill-Flesner and Anderson were served with these indictments at the Brownwood/Brown County Law Enforcement Center.

Officers and detectives of the Brownwood Police Department as well as other agencies have spent countless hours during this investigation. These officers have dedicated themselves and continue to work to ensure the investigation is thorough.