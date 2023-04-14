At least 3 motorcyclists dead in separate shootings along I-45 North, authorities say

Investigators said they can't confirm if the shooting scenes are related. The northbound lanes of I-45 North at New Waverly are closed.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — At least three motorcyclists were killed Friday and two possibly injured in separate shootings along I-45 North, authorities said.

Deputies said just after 11 a.m., one motorcyclist called 911 and said he had been shot near the 25700 block of I-45 near Oakwood Drive, which is in the Spring area. The 32-year-old man, who deputies said is a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies said another motorcyclist may have also been shot in this area and that person was taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.

Deputies said they have no information on the suspects connected to this scene and don't know if the shots came from someone on a motorcycle or a vehicle.

About 50 miles away in Walker County, at least three more motorcyclists were shot. According to law enforcement, two out of three were pronounced dead. The condition of the third victim is not known.

Deputies said they can't confirm if this scene is connected to the shooting incident in Spring but said the shootings appear to be gang-related. Some Bandidos paraphernalia was found at the shooting scene in Walker County, according to investigators.

The northbound lanes of I-45 North at New Waverly are closed due to the investigation into these shootings.