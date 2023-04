A spokesperson has confirmed that a juvenile boy was shot.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a shooting at Northridge Court Apartment Homes.

A city spokesperson said that Midland Police Department Officers were called to 3417 N. Midland Drive regarding shots fired around 5:30 p.m. on April 10.

Upon arrival, MPD investigators found a 16-year-old male deceased at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Next of kin has been notified and the investigation is still ongoing. We will update this story as more details are released.