12-year-old killed, 5 others injured in shooting near Atlantic Station, Atlanta mayor says

On Sunday, Mayor Andre Dickens said that a few of those involved in the shooting were students. One of them is in critical condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — At least one person is dead and five more are injured after a dispute led to a shooting near Atlantic Station around 8 p.m. Saturday night, police said.

Atlanta Police said one person died from his injuries at the scene while five other people were rushed to the hospital.

On Sunday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said that victim killed was a 12-year-old child. He added that a few of the others involved, including another victim in critical condition, were Atlanta Public Schools students.

Police said that the large group was escorted off the Atlantic Station property by off-duty APD officers and Atlantic Station personnel due to unruly behavior and curfew violations that the popular location has.

Once the group moved over to 17th Street near the overpass of the Downtown Connector, an argument broke out between the group and the dispute led to gunfire on Market Street. Police said that it's possible that the shootout was between two groups and that there could be multiple shooters.

There is a 3 p.m. curfew that is strictly enforced for all kids that are under the age of 18 that are not with a parent or guardian, according to Atlantic Station's official website. It also states that juvenile groups of at least four or more will be sent away.

APD did not specify where on the Atlantic Station property the group was before being escorted off. They are currently working on obtaining surveillance footage from nearby businesses and residences.

The shooting comes at one of the busiest times for the popular shopping and entertainment destination. Shoppers in the district have been out and about for the holiday season, especially with Black Friday just concluding.

Additionally, the ever-popular Cirque du Soleil shows have flooded people into Atlantic Station all weekend for their events that are playing through Dec. 24.

A resident who lives nearby was able to capture a video of the hectic scene from high above with a view from outside her window.

Shooting kills 1, wounds 5 at Atlantic Station 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

"The community's safety continues to be our top priority, and we are working closely with law enforcement during this active investigation," an Atlantic Station spokesperson said in a statement.

. @Atlanta_Police have 17th Street blocked off and confirm multiple people have been shot near Atlantic Station. A witness tells @11AliveNews he heard about 30 gunshots and then ducked for cover.

Stay tuned to 11Alive on air and online for the latest developments. pic.twitter.com/FscBsbHEuw — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) November 27, 2022

11Alive's Dawn White spoke to a witness who said that as many as 30 rounds could be heard as gunfire rang out.

Atlanta Police is asking the public for help in the investigation and urged people to notify Crime Stoppers with information on the shooting if you have it at 404-577-8477. Police have still not said whether they have a suspect in custody.

MULTIPLE PEOPLE SHOT IN ATLANTA | Atlanta Police confirm several people have been shot on Market Street which is between 16th and 17th Streets. Unknown on fatalities. Area is on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/MFT1naHTvi — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) November 27, 2022

Atlanta Police Department provided an update on the chaotic night at the popular shopping district:

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.