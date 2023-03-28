Police say Nashville school shooter legally bought 7 guns, hid them from parents

Three 9-year-olds and three adults died in the shooting. The shooter, Audrey Hale, was killed by Metro Nashville Police officers.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Nashville Police Department said investigators have yet to determine the motive behind a shooting that killed three 9-year-olds and three adults at a private Nashville school.

On Monday, March 27, 28-year-old Audrey Hale entered The Covenant School after shooting through a glass side door, according to MNPD.

The three children Hale shot and killed were identified by MNPD as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney. The adult victims were identified as Cynthia Peak, 61, a substitute teacher, Katherine Koonce, 60, the Head of School and Mike Hill, 61, a custodian.

MNPD said Hale was shot and killed by Officer Rex Engelbert, a 4-year veteran, and Officer Michael Collazo, a 9-year veteran.

During a press conference, MNPD Chief John Drake emphasized that although the school was specifically targeted, no one person was. Hale was previously a student at The Covenant School.

Hale's parents were interviewed by MNPD. Drake said Hale was under doctor's care for an emotional disorder. Hale legally bought seven guns from five different local gun stores.

During the shooting, Hale had three guns on them—two "assault-type rifles" and a handgun, according to MNPD.

MNPD said Hale's parents were under the belief that Hale only had one gun and sold it.

On the day of the shooting, Hale's parents told police they saw them leaving the house with a red bag. Hale's parents asked about the bag but didn't realize Hale had any weapons, according to MNPD.

Drake said Hale was not known to police and had no criminal history.

"If it had been reported... there's not a law for that, but had it been reported that she was suicidal or that she was going to kill someone and it had been made known to us, then we would have tried to get those weapons. But as it stands, we had absolutely no idea who this person was or if she even existed," Drake said.

Hale had a "manifesto" that police said showed a map of the school and how Hale planned to enter the building.

During a press conference on Monday, Drake was also asked by a reporter whether the shooter identified as transgender. Drake said that they believed the shooter was a transgender person. More specific information about the shooter’s gender identity was not available as of Monday evening.