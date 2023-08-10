Odessa Man indicted for an alleged attempt to smuggle drugs from Mexico to Dallas

In Pecos, a federal grand jury indicted an Odessa Man Thursday with importation and possession with intent to deliver meth.

PECOS, Texas — A 23-year old Odessan, Angel Vargas-Valdivia, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly attempting to smuggle methamphetamine from Mexico to Dallas.

One attorney from the Western District of Texas and a special agent for the Homeland Security Investigations El Paso Division made the announcement.

According to the affidavit attached to a complaint, Valdivia attempted to enter the United States from Mexico through the Presidio Port of Entry on Aug. 8.

During a customs and border protection inspection, officers noticed evidence of tampering on the rear quarter panels of Valdivia's vehicle, as well as abnormally heavy vehicle doors. X-ray imaging revealed anomalies within the vehicle’s quarter panels, side doors, rear cargo door, trunk and roof.

Further inspection revealed 154 bundles weighing approximately 72.2 kilograms. A crystal-like substance extracted from the bundles tested positive for properties of methamphetamine.

If convicted, he faces a penalty of 10 years to life in prison.