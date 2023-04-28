Officer who resigned from Abilene PD April 24 has been arrested

Adam Becker resigned from the Abilene Police Department Monday after a complaint was filed with the department.

ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE: Former Abilene Police officer Adam Becker has been arrested for providing Tetrahydrocannibol to a minor.

According to APD, Becker knowingly gave chocolate-infused THC to a minor who was babysitting his daughter.

The minor felt pressured to eat one piece of the chocolate and then kept a second piece which was given to APD.

The Abilene Police Department said Friday one of its former officers has been arrested.

According to a department release, on the evening of Friday, April 21, the department’s Office of Professional Accountability was made aware of a complaint involving an APD officer.

After a preliminary investigation, it was determined the allegations involved a potential criminal violation which occurred while the officer was off-duty.

Abilene Police administration contacted the Department of Public Safety’s Texas Rangers Division and requested an independent investigation. The officer involved in the allegation, Adam Becker, resigned from the APD on Monday, April 24.