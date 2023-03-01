Zachary Mills held the victim against her will and denied her food and water before she escaped last week, investigators said.

HOUSTON — A woman survived an attack at the hands of a man she met on a dating app, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office. After exchanging a few messages on Bumble, she agreed to meet him at his apartment on Christmas Eve and that's where her nightmare began.

The victim was held hostage for five days, repeatedly sexually assaulted and beaten by 21-year-old Zachary Mills, Precinct 4 said.

"The victim in this case had severe injures to her face, orbital sockets, lower extremities; thankfully, we were able to get her to the hospital very quickly," Precinct 4 Capt. Jonathan Zitzmann said.

According to court documents, the woman told investigators that Mills got angry because she wouldn't have sex with him. She said he bit her, punched her and beat her with a screwdriver handle.

"From that point forward, he did not let her leave, withholding food and water,"

On Dec. 29, escaped the apartment on Kuykendahl Road near West Rayford Road in the Tomball area and got help from a neighbor.

Deputies arrested Mills at a gas station across from his apartment on Dec. 30. He is charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping and his bond was set at $50,000. He posted bond and is under house arrest until his next court appearance in February.

Mills attorney, Chris Denuna, told KHOU 11 that he doesn't buy the victim's story.

"These are egregious allegations, but I have not seen anything in the allegations that make them credible," Denuna said.

Precinct 4 said they're still investigating and more charges could be filed.

In the meantime, they urge anyone who uses dating apps to be cautious.

"Try to meet in a public setting, ideally meet in a group setting, do what you can to know individuals before you find yourself in a one-on-one situation," Zitzmann advised.