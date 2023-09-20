Kannin Shorter was arrested by the Odessa Police Department Wednesday night. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and capital murder.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa released on Facebook that Kannin Shorter, who was involved in the Carriage House Apartments shooting in June, was arrested for capital murder Wednesday night.

An Odessa Police Department investigation revealed that all the individuals involved met in the parking lot of the Carriage House Apartments to conduct an unlawful firearm transaction.

According to the City of Odessa, surveillance video revealed the three subjects, including Shorter, approached a vehicle occupied by four people. Shorter and a teen male began shooting into the vehicle, injuring three and killing one.

In July, a 16-year-old juvenile male was arrested in this case. The City of Odessa says Shorter was taken into custody from the 500 block of Patterson.

According to the arrest affidavit, Jayven Landerth, Shorter and a juvenile known as "K-so" were the ones involved in the purchasing of a gun that led to the death of a juvenile.

An autopsy of the deceased juvenile proved that the bullet direction that killed the juvenile fits the description of where "K-so" was shooting in.

Shorter has been booked into the Ector County Jail at this time and has also been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon along with his capital murder charge.

Liberty Florez has also been arrested for her role in letting Shorter hide out at her residence. Florez has been charged with Hindering Apprehension. According to an arrest affidavit, a tip was given to OPD that led them to 512 Patterson where Florez and Shorter were. Florez was providing him food and water. Florez knew that Shorter was wanted while he stayed with her.

We will update this story once more information has been provided.