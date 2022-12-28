Ashton Isiah Munoz is currently wanted for the murder of Maurice Rogers.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — (Editor's note: The video above is from previous coverage of the shooting.)

UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 18-year-old Ashton Isiah Munoz, who's now wanted for the murder of Maurice Rogers. He is about 5'7", approximately 120 pounds and has tattoos on both sides of his neck and on the back of one of his hands. He wears a gold grill on his top and bottom teeth.

Do no approach Munoz as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Munoz's whereabouts should contact Odessa Police Department by calling (432) 333-3641 or their top center at https://tx-odessa.civicplus.com/FormCenter/Police-11/Submit-a-Crime-Tip-63.

Also related to this case, OPD is looking for information on a person named 20-year-old Christian Organ. Organ is not wanted at this time and is only needed for questioning.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Odessa Police Department announced Thursday that one person has been arrested for the deadly shooting of Maurice Rogers.

Harvey Gutierrez, 31, was arrested for murder and is currently behind bars on a $100,000 surety bond.

According to an OPD spokesperson, at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call for a welfare check in the 1000 block of E 36th.

When they got to the scene, they found Rogers dead inside the home.

While investigating, officers found several spent bullet casings.

Rogers will be transported to Lubbock for an autopsy.