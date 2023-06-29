Odessa Police Department looking for two people of interest in shooting incident

The department said there were five confirmed gunshot victims, including a 16-year-old male who was pronounced dead.

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: During the investigation by OPD, it was determined that all of the people involved in this incident were gathering for an arranged meeting.

Video evidence reveals that all the people involved were in communication with each other before the shots were fired in the area. OPD is confident the shooting is isolated to the Carriage House and that no other people were targeted during this altercation.

A total of five people were taken to local hospitals in the area with gunshot wounds including a 16-year-old male who was pronounced dead.

People are currently attempting to locate two people of interest involved in the shooting. The first person of interest is described as a black male with short hair, a long sleeve shirt and khaki or light gray shorts, while the second person of interest is described as a black male with shoulder-length braids or dreadlocks. This person is also known by his nickname "K-SO".

People can contact OPD at 432-335-4933 or the Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

The Odessa Police Department is searching for two suspects after a shooting at Carriage House Apartments.

According to OPD, at approximately 9:32 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to Carriage House in reference to shots being fired. They also responded to Odessa Regional Medical Center in reference to multiple gunshot victims.

The department said there are five confirmed gunshot victims, including one death.

They also said this is an isolated incident because the shootings are connected to each other.

At last update, OPD had no information on the suspects.

They are asking anyone with information on the situation to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0007565.