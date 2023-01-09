Woman charged with shooting death of Houston-area bull rider arrested again by U.S. Marshals

LaShawn Bagley shot and killed professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell during a jealous rage in Salt Lake City and later skipped bail, SLCPD said.

HOUSTON — The woman charged with murder in the shooting death of a pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas has been arrested by U.S. marshals in Houston, according to Salt Lake City police.

Investigators said LaShawn Denise Bagley, now 22, killed her on-again-off-again boyfriend Ouncie Mitchell, whose real name was Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, outside her Salt Lake City apartment in September.

According to SLCPD, Bagley was jealous because Mitchell, 27, was interested in her friend so when he came to pick up his belongings after an argument, she shot him.

Bagley called 911 and told the operator “I’m shooting” and then said she was out of bullets, police said.

“The impulsiveness of the defendant’s actions and her wiliness to fire a handgun at unarmed persons whom she knew and was friends with at the time, demonstrates that she is a danger to the community," SLCPD detectives said in a request to deny Bagley's bond.

The judge denied their request and Bagley was released but she skipped bail.

U.S. marshals in Houston tracked her down based on information from SCLPD. She is charged with domestic violence murder and nine counts of felony discharge of a firearm.

Family grieving

Allen's family in Fort Bend County is grieving over his death. They said he was living his dream as a professional bull rider.

“He took up after his daddy. His daddy was a bull rider,” Nathan Jean “Mama Sugar” Sanders said.

Mama Sugar is the matriarch of the family and still can't believe what happened. Allen's mother, Laquita Allen, is still trying to process the loss of her only son.

“This tragedy is very unexpected. We expected him to die by the bull, not by the bullet,” Laquita said. “I really don’t know the details. I don’t want to know the details. My only thing is getting my son home.”

"This has totally shattered our family. Ouncie was a one-of-a-kind young man. He was exceptional. His name will live on! Forever!" another family member posted.

Allen leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter.

Who was Ouncie Mitchell?

Sean Gleason, the commissioner of Professional Bull Riders, PBR, said in a statement that Allen is the same person who goes by the name Ouncie Mitchell. He said the organization was saddened to find out about the death of a rider who had become a familiar face on the PBR Velocity Tour and competed in the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo.

“Ouncie got his name because he was born small,” Gleason said. “He grew up to compete with a huge heart. The PBR organization sincerely extends our own heartfelt condolences to Ouncie’s cousin Ezekiel Mitchell and the entire Mitchell family.”

We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Demetrius Allen, who fans knew as Ouncie Mitchell. Ouncie was a talented cowboy and a familiar face on the Velocity Tour. The PBR extends our heartfelt condolences to Ouncie’s cousin Ezekiel Mitchell and the entire family. pic.twitter.com/OrnU42quAa — Sean Gleason (@pbrceo) September 12, 2022

NEW: Some sad news to share about professional bull rider and @FortBendCounty native, 'Ouncie Mitchell' --@slcpd says the 27yo was killed in Salt Lake City on Monday -- in a domestic-violence related shooting.

Tributes are now pouring in for the beloved cowboy.@KHOU pic.twitter.com/n1iqPerWgR — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) September 13, 2022