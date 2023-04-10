Police seek 2 'persons of interest,' 3 suspects after arrest of 6 in beating of man at Beaumont gas station early Sunday morning

Nine men, ranging in ages 17 to 33, are facing aggravated assault charges in connection to the brutal beating of a 22-year-old at a Shell gas station in Beaumont.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are released two photos on Thursday of a pair of men they are looking for in connection with the attack and beating of a man at a Beaumont gas station early Sunday morning.

On Wednesday nine suspects were identified and six arrests were made in the attack at a Shell gas station convenience store in the 3100 block of Concord Rd juts north of Delaware early Sunday.

Police released photos of two men on Thursday afternoon asking for the public's help in identifying them and confirmed that they are both "persons of interest" in the attack.

Four of the men arrested, Dakyrian Beaty, 20, Carl Chopane, 22, Tatum Ellis, 33 and Jalen Foxall, 22, all of Beaumont charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police, on Thursday morning, clarified those charges saying that each of those four had handguns and while they did not fire them they used them to strike, or pistol-whip, the man who was attacked.

The fight happened on Sunday, Oct. 1 at a Shell gas station off of Concord Road in Beaumont.

Police responded to the scene around 3:29 a.m., Sunday, after receiving calls stating a man was on the ground bleeding from his head, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

The 22-year-old Conroe man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The victim was able to speak to police the same day of the incident.

On Wednesday, Oct, 4, Beaumont Police Investigators met with Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, who signed nine aggravated assault warrants for the suspects investigators identified.

Bonds were set at $250,000 each.

Beaumont Police Special Assignments Unit has arrested the following suspects:



Carl Chopane, 22, of Beaumont

Tatum Ellis, 33, of Beaumont

Dakyrian Beaty, 20, of Beaumont

Jalen Foxall, 22, of Beaumont

Jamaal Petry, 22, of Beaumont

Jameel Petry, 19, of Beaumont

The following suspects are still at large:

Tyree Simon, 17, of Beaumont

Charles Johnson, 20, of Beaumont

Cameron Guilbeaux, 21, of Beaumont

Police say a man pulled a rifle out of his pants and started hitting the victim. More than one gun was involved in the attack.

"They're clearly criminals. They're thugs. I know people don't like to hear people called that, but that's what they are. They're cowards," Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary tells 12News.

Singletary says some of the suspects don’t have a clue why the victim started to get beat up, they just joined in on the fight.

"Some of these people don't have a clue why they were hitting this guy. They just joined in. It's truly disgusting," he said. "We are not gonna stand for it."

The Shell store owner is being cooperative with police. Officials say this is not the first time that this kind of event has happened at this particular gas station.

"It's been a problem and it's a shame it's gotten this bad. It's never gotten this bad," Singletary said.

Police say Crime Stoppers tips helped them identify some suspects.

The gas station's surveillance camera caught the fight as well as police response to the incident.

"The video is horrible. It's disgusting. It makes all of us up here sick, to have this mob mentality unfold in a parking lot in Beaumont," Singletary said.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.