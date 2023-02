Another suspect was shot by officers, the department said. What led to this incident is not known at this time.

HOUSTON — A suspect who possibly ran inside Wisdom High School in west Houston during a police shooting Thursday is in custody, according to the Houston Police Department.

Everyone inside the school is safe, police said.

Another suspect was shot by officers on Westheimer Road near Hillcroft Avenue, which is about 15 minutes away from the high school. No officers were injured.

What led to this incident is not known at this time.

Police asked everyone to avoid the area.

HPD commanders & PIOs are en route to an officer- involved shooting at 6425 Westheimer. One suspect was struck. No officers hurt.



Prelim info is another suspect possibly ran into Wisdom High School at 6529 Beverly Hill.



No other injuries at this time. Please avoid the areas. pic.twitter.com/Mt09RZkNaO — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 2, 2023