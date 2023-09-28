x
Houston-area Popeyes worker tries to shoot guy during drug deal at work

Investigators said Yadiel Gonzalez was selling marijuana at work and when the buyer tried to steal the weed, Gonzalez tried to shoot him.

HUMBLE, Texas — A Popeyes employee in Humble was arrested after trying to shoot a guy while on the job, Precinct 4 said. It happened during a drug deal.

Constable Mark Herman said Yadiel Gonzalez was selling marijuana out of the Popeyes on the FM 1960 Bypass Road West. 

During the drug deal in the fast food restaurant's bathroom, the buyer tried to grab the backpack with the drugs, Herman said. Gonzalez reportedly followed the guy outside and fired a shot at him. He missed and the man apparently got away uninjured

Gonzalez is facing multiple charges including deadly conduct and tampering with evidence.

Precinct 4 deputies arrested Gonzalez and recovered the drugs and gun in a trash bin. 

His bond was set at $20,000.

