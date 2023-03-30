Man known as 'QAnon Shaman' transferred from prison to Phoenix 'community confinement'

The Department of Justice lists Jacob Chansley as being housed in a Residential Reentry Management office in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Jacob Chansley, the man known as "QAnon Shaman" who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been released from prison and transferred to Phoenix.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed to 12News that Chansley was transferred from federal custody and is "now either in home confinement or ... halfway house." The bureau also confirmed Chansley's projected release date was originally projected for May 25.

"For safety, and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any inmate, including transfers or release plans, nor do we specify an individual's specific location while in community confinement," Scott Taylor from the bureau's Office of Public Affairs said.

Chansley was originally sentenced in Nov. 2021 to 41 months in prison for his role in the Insurrection.

The federal judge's sentencing was 10 months less than what the prosecution in the case was seeking. The judge also gave Chansley credit for time served, making the net sentence around 31 months in prison.

