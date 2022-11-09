Reward increased for information on soldier's murder, someone in San Angelo may have information

Army Staff Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell was killed in San Antonio after celebrating the New Year with friends. Someone in San Angelo may have information, officials say

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division said Wednesday the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the New Year's Day 2021 murder of Staff Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell has been increased to up to $50,000.

According to a January 2022 release from the San Antonio Police Department, Mitchell was killed Jan. 1, 2021, in San Antonio.

CID and the San Antonio PD are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects or witnesses of her murder. Mitchell was shot to death with a high-powered rifle while in her vehicle on Interstate 10 near Vance Jackson Road in San Antonio. A vehicle of interest was seen traveling southbound on I-10 behind Mitchell’s white Dodge Charger on I-10 at approximately 2:08 a.m. Jan. 1, 2021.

An investigation by San Antonio homicide detectives shows a person, or people, in the San Angelo area may have information in the murder investigation.

The SAPD release said on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, Mitchell was celebrating New Year’s Eve with friends at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar on Wurzbach in San Antonio. Sometime after 2 a.m., Mitchell left the bar in her 2019 white Dodge Charger alone. She was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 and had just passed the Vance Jackson exit, when detectives believe someone in a red vehicle opened fire, hitting the driver's side of Mitchell's vehicle.

It's believed Mitchell may have swerved into the red vehicle, causing minor damage and paint transfer. She was shot several times and transported to the hospital where died at approximately 3:21 a.m.

San Antonio homicide detectives and Army CID are asking for the public’s assistance in the San Angelo area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Army CID at 210-221-1050. Information can also be reported anonymously to CID Crime Tips at cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.