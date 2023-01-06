Staff member shot at Richneck Elementary in Newport News; no students hurt

A Newport News school board member confirmed a student shot an employee at Richneck Elementary Friday afternoon.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A staff member at Richneck Elementary School was shot by a student Friday afternoon, a Newport News school board member confirmed.

Michelle Price, a spokeswoman with Newport News Public Schools, also confirmed a staff member was hurt in a shooting. We don't know how serious the employee's injuries are.

The police department said an adult was taken to a hospital, but no students were hurt in the shooting.

A few minutes before 3 p.m., a spokesperson for Newport News police said there was "no longer an active shooter" at the building on Tyner Drive.

The school was put on lockdown around 2 p.m. The lockdown was lifted around 3:20 p.m., and officers were reuniting parents with their students at a reunification site.

Newport News Public Schools said in a Facebook post that the reunification site is taking place at the gym door. They said parents and guardians must present a picture ID to pick up their child.

The Newport News Police Department said police are working to learn more.

Police Chief Steve Drew said one person was in police custody. He wouldn't say what happened, but said the most important thing after the fact was getting counselors in touch with students -- making sure they were safe and could process what happened.

Police officers are collecting evidence and processing the scene inside the school. He couldn't say what part of the school it happened in.

If you know anything that could help, call the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500 or leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.