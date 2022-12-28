San Angelo package theft suspect arrested

Ethan Leonard was previously arrested for mail theft on Dec. 9.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A man caught on camera during multiple package thefts has been arrested, the San Angelo Police Department said Wednesday.

The SAPD said between Oct. 31- Dec. 4, the department's Criminal Investigations Division Northside and Southside detectives started investigating several recent package thefts during the holiday season. Video evidence and tips from the public indicated these crimes were being committed by the same person.

Thanks to persistence and teamwork, detectives were able to arrest the suspect, Ethan Leonard, 36, on multiple theft charges. Leonard was previously arrested for mail theft Dec. 9.

The department said this case is a great example of teamwork and communication from all of those involved.

Leonard could face more charges pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation. These are some of the still images captured by home surveillance cameras that were critical to the investigation.