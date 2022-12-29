San Angelo Police asking for public's help IDing seized property

The SAPD would like the public's help identifying property seized tied to recent mail and package thefts.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying property seized that was tied to recent mail and package thefts.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of a mail or package theft between the months of October and December is asked to take the following steps:

Provide full name, contact phone number, a photo of proof of purchase (receipt, email confirmation, screenshot of order, etc.)

If a report was filed with the SAPD, provide the case number

Advise if any photo or video evidence from the incident is held so they can be collected by investigators

Send submissions to Det. Jake Russell at jake.russell@sanangelopolice.org

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim and has not filed a police report is asked to contact SAPD's non-emergency dispatch at 325-657-4315 or file an online report at sanangelopolice.org.

The department's Criminal Investigation Division is looking for this additional pool of information to help tie property to victims. After the department has reviewed submitted information, owners will be contacted if their property is located.