'Pretty disturbing': Man charged for child sexual assault involving 11-year-old and 3-year-old girl, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — One man has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing multiple young girls, including a 3-year-old child, Bexar County authorities said.

The man was identified by Sheriff Javier Salazar as 38-year-old James Mitchelle Reid; he arrested by investigators on Tuesday.

Salazar says they believe Reid was abusing the 11-year-old girl for about three years. An investigation by deputies revealed he was a friend of the family, and allegedly sexually assaulted the young girl at various times.

Reid left a letter and some gifts for the 11-year-old young girl that eventually came into possession of the young girl's mother. The mother found "pretty disturbing" contents in the letter, according to Salazar.

"You would think that Reid was writing a letter to somebody the same age as him," Salazar added.

Child Safe investigators brought Reid in for questioning, where he confessed to the sexual abuse of the 11-year-old girl. In addition, Reid confessed about another incident involving a 3-year-old girl.

Reid told authorities he had a relationship with that girl's parents about a year ago. Salazar said it's believed he confessed to them that he had some type of contact with the child.

The parents reported Reid to Leon Valley Police, but Salazar says at the time he doesn't believe there was enough evidence to file a criminal charge. Child Safe investigators eventually contacted Leon Valley Police themselves to pursue a case.

Reid was arrested and charged for continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, and super aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony. His total bond was set at $180,000. One of two pre-trial hearings have been set for Nov. 23.

Salazar said any other potential victims who may have been in contact with or abused by Reid should call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210) 335-6070.

