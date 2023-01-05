Woman killed after being hit by two drivers within minutes; both took off

Police have identified the woman as Genoveva Conaway. We spoke to Bill Conaway, her husband, on Dec. 30.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a driver who crashed into a woman, causing her to suffer injuries that eventually led to her death.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, at the intersection of Westwood Loop and 1604 North.

KENS 5 covered the initial report of the incident where we were told she was hit by a 2013 blue Chevrolet Camaro at the intersection, and the suspect driver took off. Preliminary information said the woman was ejected from her vehicle, where she suffered traumatic injuries.

However, police have sent out new information, saying that after she was hit by that Camaro, she got out of her car and walked to a private driveway. While she was standing there, an unknown vehicle drove onto the sidewalk and crashed into her. That driver took off without rendering aid. The woman died at the hospital.

Police have identified the woman as Genoveva Conaway. We spoke to Bill Conaway, her husband, on Dec. 30.

He said he believed his wife died after two potentially drunk drivers hit her within seconds of each other. Now, the San Antonio Crime Stoppers report appears to detail this.

"She went to the side of the road, dazed and confused. But she had the presence of mind to call me," Conaway said about his wife, Genoveva Conaway. "That's when the other car came. I can only assume they were drunk or had something to hide because they didn't stick around."

Conaway says he never heard Genoveva's voice on the phone and assumed she misdialed his number. Genoveva's boss called the next morning, asking why the overnight chef didn't clock in.

The couple had been together for nearly 25 years. They had five sons.

"I can't bring her back," he said. "But if there's somebody else that I can help avoid go through this, then that's what I want to do."

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.