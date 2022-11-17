Man arrested for allegedly pursuing sex with teen girl, SAPD says

Police wouldn't say, however, if he actually was messaging a teen girl via social media or someone else.

SAN ANTONIO — A 40-year-old San Antonio man was taken into custody after allegedly trying to meet with who he thought was a teen girl for sexual acts, authorities say.

According to SAPD Spokesperson Ricardo Guzman, Carlos Camero was arrested on Thursday after messaging who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl online. While police wouldn't clarify whether the person he was actually messaging was a teen girl, a law enforcement officer or someone else, Guzman said he attempted to orchestrate a meeting for sex.

Camero has been charged with solicitation of a minor with intent, a second-degree felony offense. If convicted he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000.

