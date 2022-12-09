Former North Texas police officer indicted on assault, official oppression

The officer was fired from the police department late last year after the department said it was determined he used excessive force

SANGER, Texas — A former Sanger police officer has been indicted by a Denton County grand jury on charges of assault and official oppression after the police department determined he used excessive force while making an arrest.

The officer, Cole Thompson, was indicted March 30. He was terminated from the Sanger Police Department on Dec. 9, 2022.

The initial incident happened after police received a call from the Denton County Sheriff's Office at 12:31 a.m. Oct. 23, 2022, regarding a vehicle disturbance, police said. Sanger police stopped the vehicle in the 300 block of Willow Street.

After stopping the vehicle, police say the driver was ordered to step outside, which he complied with and walked to the back of his vehicle. While attempting to place the driver in handcuffs, physical force and a taser were used before he was secured.

A use of force report was submitted to the department later that day by Thompson, police said. But after comparing the report to body-camera footage and in-car camera footage, police said the incident warranted further review.

An internal investigation began on Nov. 7, 2022, police said, and Thompson was placed on administrative leave with pay pending the results of the investigation.

The investigation determined the report was inconsistent with what the video footage presented and that the use of force was excessive, police said. Thompson was then fired.