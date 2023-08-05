SAPD Chief William McManus said there were five other young children in the house. Investigators believe they have a lead on a suspect.

SAN ANTONIO — A 2-year-old girl was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by on the north side Monday afternoon, officials say, and the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) is still searching for the shooter.

SAPD Chief William McManus said the shots-fired call came in around 1:30 p.m. from the 100 block of Future Drive. When officers arrived, he said, they found the toddler dead in a home.

Five other children between 2 and 6 years old were also inside the house, but they were not hurt.

"This was a pathetic act by someone who really didn't care who was going to be hurt in that house, who could have been hurt in that house," McManus said. "A 2-year-old baby who happened to be standing in front of the door was struck down."

McManus said investigators believe a single incident led to this shooting, adding police have information on a potential as-yet-unidentified suspect. He said police are working to track that individual down.

He clarified that as far as police know, the children in the house were not the intended target. He also said that police haven't had problems with this home in the past.

McManus added it appears a woman in the house was babysitting neighborhood children in the home, but that information could change. He said CPS had been notified about the shooting.

