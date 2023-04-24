SAPD: Man arrested after standoff with officers

Police say the man took a 3-year-old child into an open field after he got out of his vehicle and refused to put the child down to avoid arrest.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 37-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after a standoff with San Angelo Police Department officers near West Avenue N and A&M Avenue.

Police say the incident stemmed from a domestic disturbance in the 1600 block of South Harrison Street where a 24-year-old woman was injured and a 3-year-old child was taken by the suspect.

The SAPD was dispatched to the intersection of Avenue N and A&M for an unknown problem. Officers learned the suspect, later identified as Rondy Strickland was driving a white pickup truck while intoxicated with an unsecured 3-year-old child as a passenger.

Officers made contact with Strickland and gave him verbal commands to exit his truck. He got out with the child and walked into an open field near the intersection. Strickland refused to put the child down in an attempt to avoid being arrested.

SAPD’s Crisis Negotiation Team negotiators and Criminal Investigations Division were requested at the location to help. After a substantial amount of time, negotiators were successful in convincing Strickland to release the child and allow officers to arrest.

The child was reportedly not injured and safely returned to the victim.

Officers learned Strickland had been involved in a domestic disturbance with a the victim and ran over the victim’s hand with his truck, then left the scene with the child. The victim was taken to Shannon Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Strickland was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.