Supporters head to D.C. in support of Shanquella Robinson

Robinson died in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico during a trip with a group of six friends on Oct. 29, 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Supporters are gearing up as they get ready to head to our nation's capitol

in support of Shanquella Robinson.

Robinson died in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico during a trip with a group of six friends on Oct. 29, 2022. Her family said the friends claimed it was because of alcohol poisoning.

Mexican authorities have made it clear that this was not an accident but a direct attack on Robinson.

Despite various accounts of what happened to Robinson, a death certificate found she died 15 minutes after suffering a broken neck and severe spinal cord injury.

Mexican authorities said in November 2022 they had an arrest warrant for an unnamed woman who was on the trip with Robinson, charging the woman with femicide. That development was shared after a disturbing video circulated online. Robinson's own father confirmed it showed her being beaten, likely sometime during the trip.

Her family and friends are now calling for justice by heading to Washington to lobby lawmakers on her behalf. They say it's important to keep her name in the public.

Friends, family and supporters are set to rally in D.C. Friday.

