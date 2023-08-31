2 dead, including suspect, as Austin police investigate shooting at Arboretum Shopping Center

APD confirmed that the shooter is dead, and did not reveal any information about their identity.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Arboretum Shopping Center Thursday evening that resulted in the deaths of two people.

The shooting occurred near the Teapioca Lounge at around 5 p.m. Interim Austin Police Chief Robin Henderson said that APD received a call of shots fired around that time, and received corresponding calls reporting that at least one person had been shot shortly thereafter.

Just after 5:10 p.m., APD, AFD and ATECMS arrived to treat the injuries of one victim, while another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Shortly thereafter, at around 5:20, two people were pronounced dead on the scene.

APD confirmed that the shooter is dead, and did not reveal any information about their identity. There is currently no indication of another suspect at-large, and it is unclear if there was a personal relationship between the shooter and the victims.

APD did not reveal the precise location of the shooting, only revealing that it occurred around the Arboretum Shopping Center.

APD, DPS, AFD, ATCEMS, AISDPD, FBI, ATF and the APD Bomb Squad all responded to the scene.