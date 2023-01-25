State rests in Abilene father-son murder trial

Johnnie Miller and his son, Michael Miller, are on trial in Abilene in the shooting death of their neighbor, Aaron Howard.

ABILENE, Texas — The prosecution in the 350th District Court of Taylor County has rested its case in the murder trial of Johnnie and Michael Miller.

The father and son pleaded not guilty in the September 2018 shooting death of their neighbor, Aaron Howard, after an argument in the alleyway of Don Juan Street.

The state called former City of Abilene Code Compliance Officer Josh Mares to the stand Wednesday morning to recount his 2018 encounter with Howard. Mares testified that initially, Howard was calm and cooperative, then his demeanor changed when Mares started addressing a "junk vehicle" in the driveway.

Mares said Howard began raising his voice and got defensive saying, "Get the [explicative] off my property. If you come back, you'll be shot without warning."

A neighbor, later identified as Johnnie Miller, came out and tried to defuse the situation, Mares said. He said he told Miller sometimes it was just better to walk away.

When Mares returned to follow-up on the violation, it had been remedied, so the case was closed. He later found out Howard had been charged with threatening a public servant.

Abilene Police Department Sgt. Jordan Brown was called to the stand mid-morning. Although he worked in the fraud division of the department, Brown said he was called to investigate the Howard shooting because he recalls at least three homicides happening in the city within 48 hours, meaning other detectives were working those cases.

Brown said when he arrived at Don Juan Street, there were several people detained in separate patrol units. After gathering basic facts from the scene, the decision was made to take the Millers back to the APD headquarters for interviews.

He said he found out there was a video of the incident before he left the scene and obtained permission from Kara Box Montean for the video.

Brown was assigned to interview Michael Miller, while Frank Shoemaker was assigned to interview Johnnie.

"I briefly introduced myself, then left to speak to a supervisor and watched the video again," he said. "As a detective, you want to know all you can before you go in and talk to someone."

Michael Miller told Brown that less than a month after Aaron Howard moved in next door to the Millers, someone called code compliance on him - "the guy who got shot - Aaron."

Michael said about a month after the code compliance call and confrontation with Mares, Howard and Justin Campbell "were slugging it out" in their yard. At that time, Michael said Howard threatened the neighbor across the street for calling the police.

Moving to the September 2018 incident, Michael told Brown that Johnnie went out to the alley and found a mattress against their gate.

"My father came back inside and said 'get my gun and grab your gun.'"

Michael said as he was headed outside, he heard his father say, "Back off, back off" several times and then saw Johnnie finally pull his gun out of his holster. He said he thinks "the brother" called the cops.

Less than two minutes later, Howard told Campbell to go get the gun. In previous testimony, it was determined that the gun referenced had been pawned, so Campbell gave a baseball bat to Howard.

"Aaron started threatening my father with that bat," Michael told Brown. "He kept running his mouth. He came within inches of my father and threw the bat, so my father shot again and I shot again."

Both Millers told police the first shot was not fired until Howard threw the bat at Johnnie.

Later in the interview, Brown asked Michael, "Why didn't you call the police?"

Michael said because "they had already called the police."

"Why did you fire?" Brown asked.

"I wasn't sure if my father was going to do it again."

Michael told Brown he was in fear for his father's safety and said he wasn't sure if Johnnie had actually hit him the first time, "and I just wanted to end the threat before it escalated again...my father is a 67-year-old man. I didn't want my father hurt."

After cross-examination by the defense team, Brown was excused and the state rested its case.