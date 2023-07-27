Suspected car thief shot to death at Spring area apartment complex, HCSO says

Investigators believe the man got into a shootout with the owner of the vehicle when he was killed.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of stealing a vehicle was found shot to death in near Spring Thursday.

According to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man was found on Louetta Road, which appears to be the Grayson Apartments. Emergency crews tried to give the man CPR, but he died.

Gonzalez tweeted that it is believed the man stole a vehicle from the complex and got into a shootout with the owner of the vehicle.

CSI and Homicide Investigators are trying to figure out exactly what happened.

