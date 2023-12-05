'Suspected drunk driver' collides with train following police chase

The driver was later transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries and died at the hospital, according to Austin PD.

AUSTIN, Texas — A police chase has resulted in a vehicle colliding with a train early Friday morning.

At 2:36 a.m. on Friday, May 12, the Austin Police Department (APD) began a chase with a "suspected drunk driver" in the downtown area. The chase began on Neches Street after officers were alerted to the driver pulling on door handles through cameras in the area. Officers located the driver and instructed them to stop. The driver did not listen to the commands from police and "sped off" in the eastbound direction on 7th Street once inside the vehicle.

After the driver sped off, APD continued to follow until the driver collided with a moving freight train in the 2300 block of 7th Street. The driver was "erratic[ally] driving" at a high rate of speed, police said.

At 2:54 a.m., the Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that medics, alongside firefighters from the Austin Fire Department, were on the scene as well.

Medics confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was pinned-in and was the only occupant. As first responders began the extrication process, both directions of 7th Street was closed.

Three minutes later at 2:57 a.m., ATCEMS stated that the driver was extricated from the vehicle and was declared a "trauma alert." The driver was later transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries and died at the hospital, according to APD at 6:17 a.m.

Witnesses told APD that they saw the driver getting into the vehicle and attempted to stop them from driving. When asked if the vehicle was stolen, APD told KVUE that they are investigating if that was the case but cannot confirm at this time.

Although the crash did not involve a Capital Metro train, the train was on the same tracks that the CapMetro trains use. CapMetro trains are expecting delays this morning due to the crash, according to a spokesperson:

"CapMetro is expecting rails delays this morning due to the overnight crash on CapMetro tracks. Bus bridge will assist customers between MLK and Downtown stations. Thank you for your patience."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.